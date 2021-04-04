VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Spoofs Britney Spears, Lil Nas X, and More in Cold Open

As part of yesterday's Cold Open on Saturday Night Live, the show spoofed many big names who have been in the news lately.

In the sketch, a talk show hosted by Britney Spears (Chloe Fineman) features guests Lil Nas X (Chris Redd), Pepé Le Pew (Kate McKinnon) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (Pete Davidson).

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.