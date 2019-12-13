VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds Talks About the Peleton Wife on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Article Pixel Dec. 13, 2019  

Ryan Reynolds talks about how he capitalized on the backlash of a Peloton ad and calls out Joe Keery from Stranger Things for saving his drink over fans during a barricade collapse at Brazil's Comic-Con.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds Talks About the Peleton Wife on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel Performs New Christmas Song 'At This Table' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: John Mulaney Held Auditions for His Netflix Musical Comedy Special
  • VIDEO: See How THE LION KING's Elephant Is Brought To Life
  • VIDEO: Erika Jayne Prepares To Make Broadway Debut In CHICAGO