VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds Talks About the Peleton Wife on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Ryan Reynolds talks about how he capitalized on the backlash of a Peloton ad and calls out Joe Keery from Stranger Things for saving his drink over fans during a barricade collapse at Brazil's Comic-Con.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





