Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Ruby Rose Shares Why She Left BATWOMAN on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Article Pixel

Ruby Rose shares the voicemail Morgan Freeman recorded for her.

Oct. 7, 2020  

Ruby Rose shares the voicemail Morgan Freeman recorded for her, discusses why her time on the Batwoman series came to an end and reveals the truth about Dracula's Castle in Romania.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Ruby Rose Shares Why She Left BATWOMAN on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You