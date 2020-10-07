VIDEO: Ruby Rose Shares Why She Left BATWOMAN on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Ruby Rose shares the voicemail Morgan Freeman recorded for her.

Ruby Rose shares the voicemail Morgan Freeman recorded for her, discusses why her time on the Batwoman series came to an end and reveals the truth about Dracula's Castle in Romania.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

