VIDEO: Rose McGowan Says She's Down For a CHARMED Reboot

Article Pixel Oct. 6, 2019  

At a recent con in Paris, Rose McGowan talked about Charmed, and even revealed that she'd be down for a reboot!

McGowan said she'd be willing to do a limited run, spanning about 8 episodes.

She also revealed that she would want Shannen Doherty to return to the series.

Watch the video below!

"Charmed" returns Sundays on The CW. Watch a preview clip below!

After the tragic death of their mother, three sisters in a college town are stunned to discover they are witches. Soon this powerful threesome must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.

Watch the trailer for Season 2 on BroadwayWorld here.

VIDEO: Rose McGowan Says She's Down For a CHARMED Reboot
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Katrina Lenk in New Promo for COMPANY on Broadway!
  • VIDEO: The Late Diahann Carroll Joins Judy Garland For A Medley!
  • VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Sings 'Desperado' on the LATE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: See Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson, and More in the New Trailer for HIS DARK MATERIALS