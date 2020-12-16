VIDEO: Roddy Ricch Performs 'The Box' on THE LATE LATE SHOW
Ricch is fresh off his 6 GRAMMY nominations.
James Corden connects with the Compton Santa Claus, Roddy Ricch, fresh off his 6 GRAMMY nominations and #AppleMusicAwards2020 Top Song and Top Album of the Year. And Roddy shares a special performance of his smash hit "The Box."
Watch the performance from "The Late Late Show" below!
