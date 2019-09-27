VIDEO: Robert Irwin Stopped By THE TONIGHT SHOW. Watch the Clip Here!

Robert Irwin came on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" to geek out over using a rotary phone during his legendary visit to the Brady Bunch house, photographing his sister Bindi's engagement and Crikey! It's the Irwins returning to help rescue more wild animals and continue his dad's legacy. Watch the clip below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

