VIDEO: Robert Downey Jr. Duets With Jimmy on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Article Pixel Jan. 16, 2020  

Robert Downey Jr. chats about getting a crash course in tech through his Youtube documentary, Age of A.I., and his movie Dolittle being the first of his films that his kids can watch.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

