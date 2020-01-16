VIDEO: Robert Downey Jr. Duets With Jimmy on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Robert Downey Jr. chats about getting a crash course in tech through his Youtube documentary, Age of A.I., and his movie Dolittle being the first of his films that his kids can watch.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You