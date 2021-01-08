VIDEO: Ricky Gervais Says He Would Fight an Old Lady for the COVID-19 Vaccine on THE TONIGHT SHOW
He also shares an outtake from his series After Life.
Ricky Gervais reveals the lengths he would go to in order to get the COVID-19 vaccine, shows off his rescue cat Pickle and shares an outtake from his series After Life.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Billy Porter Shares Tweet Dreams on THE LATE LATE SHOW
- VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Team Irene Sankoff and David Hein Create Song Celebrating Canada
- VIDEO: Tim Minchin Performs 'Talked Too Much, Stayed Too Long' on THE LATE LATE SHOW
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Lyric Video for Leslie Odom Jr.'s 'Speak Now'