VIDEO: Ricky Gervais Says He Would Fight an Old Lady for the COVID-19 Vaccine on THE TONIGHT SHOW

He also shares an outtake from his series After Life.

Jan. 8, 2021  

Ricky Gervais reveals the lengths he would go to in order to get the COVID-19 vaccine, shows off his rescue cat Pickle and shares an outtake from his series After Life.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


