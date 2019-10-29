VIDEO: Rebecca Ferguson Talks Playing Competitive Backgammon With Hugh Jackman

James asks about her long-running rivalry with "The Greatest Showman" costar Hugh Jackman over the game of backgammon, and learns that Hugh is as serious as they get -- always traveling to set with a board.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

