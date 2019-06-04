VIDEO: Rainn Wilson, Sarah Silverman Open Up About Depression & Anxiety in IT'S NOT THAT FUNNY Trailer

SoulPancake and Funny or Die released the first look trailer to its new documentary, It's Not That Funny.

Starring Rainn Wilson, Sarah Silverman, Neal Brennan, Wayne Brady, Rachel Bloom, Baron Vaughn, Chris Gethard, Rikki Lindholm, among other comedians, It's Not That Funny presents bold and honest conversations about the relationship between comedy and depression and the cost of bringing others joy.

Watch the trailer below!

Sometimes the business of making people laugh is no laughing matter. With more reported instances of substance abuse, depression, loneliness, and suicide, the line between comedy and tragedy is getting thinner and the need for open conversation about mental health is more important than ever before.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You