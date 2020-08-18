VIDEO: Rainn Wilson Leads a Group of Teens Fighting Pandemics in UTOPIA Trailer

The series airs September 25 on Amazon Prime.

Could a graphic novel hold the key to ending a deadly pandemic? It might in the new trailer for UTOPIA on Amazon Prime.

Watch the new trailer below!

A cult comic seems to hold all the answers to diseases and biowarfare that break out across the world. When the conspiracy in the elusive comic Utopia is real, a group of young fans come together to embark on a high-stakes twisted adventure to use what they uncover to save themselves, each other, and ultimately humanity.

The quirky apocalyptic series was created by GONE GIRL author, Gillian Flynn. John Cusack and Rainn Wilson lead the cast.

Amazon Studios brings bold and innovative series and films from top tier and up-and-coming creators to customers in over 200 countries and territories. Original productions range from daring and timely subject matter such as Amy Sherman-Palladino's award-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to the action-packed Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and critically hailed Man in the High Castle. In film, Amazon Studios produces and acquires original movies for theatrical release and early window distribution exclusively for Amazon Prime members. At the 2017 Academy Awards, Amazon Studios became the first streaming service to win Oscars for Manchester by the Sea (Best Screenplay, Kenneth Lonergan and Best Actor, Casey Affleck) and The Salesman (Best Foreign Film). Recent notable releases include Beautiful Boy starring Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet and the Academy Award nominated Cold War. Upcoming 2019 movie titles include Nisha Ganatra's Late Night, Paul Downs Colaizzo's Brittany Runs a Marathon, Scott Z. Burns' The Report, Alma Har'el's Honey Boy, Tom Harper's The Aeronauts, Benedict Andrews' Against All Enemies and many more.

UTOPIA comes to Amazon Prime September 25.

View More TV Stories Related Articles