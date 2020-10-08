VIDEO: RZA Gives Kelly Her Wu-Tang Name on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

RZA stops by the show to talk about his most memorable music collaborations.

RZA stops by the show to talk about his most memorable music collaborations, his new film "Cut Throat City," and teaming up with Good Humor to reinvent the classic ice cream jingle. He even blesses Kelly with her very own Wu-Tang Clan name.

Watch the interview from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You