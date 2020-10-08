VIDEO: RZA Gives Kelly Her Wu-Tang Name on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
RZA stops by the show to talk about his most memorable music collaborations.
RZA stops by the show to talk about his most memorable music collaborations, his new film "Cut Throat City," and teaming up with Good Humor to reinvent the classic ice cream jingle. He even blesses Kelly with her very own Wu-Tang Clan name.
Watch the interview from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Randy Rainbow is Joined by Patti LuPone for Epic Parody- 'If Donald Got Fired'
- VIDEO: The Lincoln Project Creates Trump-Themed EVITA Parody featuring Lisa Howard!
- VIDEO: WICKED Casts Reunite For a Musical Dispatch from Oz on Voting!
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME on Amazon Prime