VIDEO: QUEER EYE Fab 5 Get A Fun Surprise On TODAY

Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown and Antoni Porowski of Netflix's "Queer Eye" join TODAY to discuss the show's fourth season. Wesley Hamilton, one of the "heroes" the guys transformed, makes a special surprise in Studio 1A.

The Emmy® Award-winning QUEER EYE returns ready to transform the stylistically challenged and into hip and happening savants at the hands of the Fab Five. Now in its fourth season, Queer Eye's fearless ambassadors of taste return to Kansas City to bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a whole new roster of heroes.

The series returned to Netflix in 2018 going global and introducing audiences around the world to a modern aesthetic, diverse perspectives and a brand new Fab Five: Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture) and Tan France (Fashion).

Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg and Jordana Hochman serve as executive producers for ITV Entertainment.





