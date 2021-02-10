Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Talks About Her Tattoo on THE TONIGHT SHOW

She opens up in her new memoir, 'Unfinished.'

Feb. 10, 2021  

Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about Nick Jonas' dedication to fitness, opening up in her new memoir, Unfinished, and the emotional meaning behind her tattoo.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


