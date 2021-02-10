VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Talks About Her Tattoo on THE TONIGHT SHOW
She opens up in her new memoir, 'Unfinished.'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about Nick Jonas' dedication to fitness, opening up in her new memoir, Unfinished, and the emotional meaning behind her tattoo.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
Featured BroadwayWorld EventsCheck out these concerts...
Related Articles View More TV Stories