VIDEO: Phil Rosenthal Talks SOMEBODY FEED PHIL on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Watch the clip below!
"Everybody Loves Raymond" creator Phil Rosenthal may not be making shows with Ray Romano anymore, but it's safe to say that the sitcom character was a huge inspiration for Phil's food and travel show "Somebody Feed Phil" on Netflix. Tune in to hear how it all went down!
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
