VIDEO: PepsiCo's Emma Quigley Discusses Music Partnerships at Variety's 2019 Music for Screens Summit

On Tuesday, Capitol Music Group's Brian Nolan joined Atlantic Records' Brad Rainsfor a conversation moderated by Variety's Executive Editor - Music, Shirley Halperin at Variety's 2019 Music for Screens Summit.



Before the conversation, Andrew Hampp sat down with Emma Quigley, PepsiCo's Head of Music and Entertainment, to discuss PepsiCo's iconic brand collaborations of 2019. PepsiCo brands have aligned closely with musicians to create genuine brand campaigns, ranging from Michael Bublé lending his namesake to bubly, to Cardi B saying "Okurrr!" to Pepsi.



"Music is incredibly important to all of our brands," Quigley said as she shared the stories behind the synchs of 9 of the company's most high-profile commercials."Brand Pepsi has had music as part of its DNA for nearly 40 years. If you look at Mountain Dew, they have culture as a pillar and music is naturally woven into culture. And Doritos, the work they've produced over the past few years has had artists almost banging down my doors. It's been amazing."



Following the exclusive interview, Nolan (Migos x Mtn Dew, Doritos x Lil Baby) and Rains (Cardi B x Pepsi, bubly x Galantis) recounted the individual journeys of each collaboration, delivering anecdotes and discussing what it takes to execute a successful music partnership.



Check out the full conversation below.





