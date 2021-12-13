VIDEO: Peacock Shares TRUE STORY WITH ED AND RANDALL Trailer

TRUE STORY WITH ED AND RANDALL is a hybrid scripted/unscripted original comedy series streaming exclusively on Peacock beginning Thursday, January 20. All six episodes of the uniquely innovative series will be available on premiere day.

Hosted by Ed Helms ("The Office") and Randall Park ("WandaVision"), the comedic and heartwarming series highlights everyday Americans as they share their most extraordinary true stories with surprising twists along the way. As each story unfolds, the events are brought to life by a cast of notable guest stars and comedians in dramatized re-enactments.

In each episode, Ed and Randall meet one or two storytellers and listen to their funny, amazing and true stories for the first time. The stories range from sneaking into the 1979 SUPER BOWL -- to a rogue bachelor party invite -- to a young girl and her family who moved to America and set her sights on becoming senior class president, every story celebrates the rich, comedic elements down to the last detail.

The series includes a star-studded group of guest stars including two-time SUPER BOWL MVP Terry Bradshaw, Adam Pally ("Sonic the Hedgehog"), Rob Riggle ("Holey Moley"), Maz Jobrani ("Friday After Next"), Mindy Sterling ("Austin Powers in Goldmember"), Paul Scheer ("Black Monday"), Shannon Woodward ("Westworld"), Terry Crews ("Brooklyn 99"), Tichina Arnold ("Everybody Hates Chris"), Tawny Newsome ("Space Force"), Lauren Ash ("Superstore"), Fortune Feimster ("Kenan") and Anders Holm ("Workaholics"), among others.

Watch the new trailer here: