VIDEO: Patrick Schwarzenegger Talks New Movie on TODAY SHOW

Patrick Schwarzenegger joins to talk about his new film, 'Echo Boomers.'

Patrick Schwarzenegger joins Hoda and Jenna to talk about his new film, "Echo Boomers," about a group of 20-year-olds who steal from the rich. He also talks about moving back in with his mom, Maria Shriver, at the beginning of the pandemic and what it means to him to follow in the acting footsteps of his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

