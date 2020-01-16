VIDEO: OWN Releases the Trailer for New Drama CHERISH THE DAY

OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK revealed today the premiere date and official trailer for its new original anthology drama "Cherish the Day," created and executive produced by Emmy winner/Academy Award nominee Ava DuVernay ("Queen Sugar," "When They See Us"). "Cherish the Day" is set for a two-night premiere on Tuesday, February 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and Wednesday, February 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Tuesday night's premiere will be presented with limited commercials by Toyota Highlander. The eight-episode chapter will continue to air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch the trailer below!

Chapter one of "Cherish the Day" chronicles the stirring relationship of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day. The narrative will unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship that compel us to hold true to the ones we love, from the extraordinary to the everyday. Xosha Roquemore ("The Mindy Project") stars as Gently James and Alano Miller ("Underground") stars as Evan Fisher. The couple meet and fall in love in Los Angeles, with the full season spanning five years in eight episodes.

OWN previously announced additional cast including legendary Emmy-winning actress Cicely Tyson, as well as Michael Beach, Anne-Marie Johnson and Kellee Stewart. The DuVernay led series also recently announced it achieved full gender parity with a production crew of over 50% women, including 18 female department heads.

Directors for the series are Tanya Hamilton, Blitz Bazawule, Aurora Guerrero and Deborah Kampmeier.

The series is produced for OWN by ARRAY Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Ava DuVernay, Paul Garnes ("Queen Sugar"), Tanya Hamilton ("Queen Sugar," "Night Catches Us"), and Oprah Winfrey serve as executive producers.





