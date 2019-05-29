VIDEO: OWN Releases Trailer for IYANLA: FIX MY LIFE, Announces Podcast Expansion

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network's 50th NAACP Image Award-winning "Iyanla: Fix My Life" featuring six-time New York Times bestselling author, spiritual life coach and executive producer Iyanla Vanzant, will return to the network's Saturday night lineup with its new episodes beginning Saturday, June 1 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Watch the trailer below!

The network is also launching a podcast version of its award-winning series "Iyanla: Fix My Life" available June 18 on Apple Podcasts. Expanding on the network's popular podcasts " Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations " " A New Earth " and " Oprah's Master Class ," the "Iyanla: Fix My Life" podcast will feature previously aired content from the critically-acclaimed series' most popular interviews featuring spiritual life coach Iyanla Vanzant, as she helps those who are struggling, guiding them toward a new way of living and encouraging them to do the work necessary for real change.

OWN's first-ever podcast, " Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations ," debuted at #1 in August 2017 on Apple Podcasts, featuring audio from the three-time Emmy Award-winning television series "SuperSoul Sunday." "Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations" has been downloaded over 160 million times by listeners in over 190 countries worldwide. In 2018, Apple named "Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations" podcast "one of the best of" and "most downloaded" podcasts of the year.

" A New Earth " is a 10-part series on Eckhart Tolle's ground-breaking book, "A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life's Purpose" available on "Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations." These insightful and uplifting podcast conversations give a chapter-by-chapter class on practical teachings to help discover an enlightened state of consciousness.

" Oprah's Master Class ," the podcast version of OWN's Emmy-nominated series launched in July 2018. The podcast features the series' most popular interviews with the most respected and renowned actors, musicians, public figures and athletes sharing their greatest life lessons in their own words. All podcasts are available on Apple Podcasts and other platforms.

"Iyanla: Fix My Life" podcast will roll out a new episode every Tuesday beginning on June 18 available on Apple Podcasts, including episodes with the following featured guests: former NFL star Chad Ochocinco Johnson and reality TV star Evelyn Lozada; popular radio personality "Sasha the Diva"; former "Real Housewife of Atlanta" Sheree Whitfield; rapper, actor and reality TV star Saigon; and reality television star Arica Adams, better known as "Hazel-E."

In this dramatic new season of the series, the Mitchell family returns for more episodes IN SEARCH OF Iyanla's help. In part one, Iyanla reunites with THE FAMILY and finds that they have fallen back into old patterns: Michael, Jr. has gone back to making lewd videos, Markis's guilt about failing his family has led to a suicide attempt and one sibling went MIA. In part two of this multi-episode story, Iyanla sits down with the oldest sibling, Kizzy, to help her understand that she is no different from the mother who abandoned her; meanwhile, Iyanla sits Michael, Jr. down with mother Leronda to gain a greater understanding of an untreated mental health issue - one causes emotional outbursts and spurs him to post degrading videos of himself on social media; and lastly, Iyanla addresses the violent breakdown during the previous episode between Marvin and Melvin around one brother's discomfort with his own sexuality. In a final attempt to move beyond the burden of resentment they hold towards their mother and each other, Iyanla jumps in between the chaos of family squabbles, breakdowns and blowups by making each member face their core issues of deeply rooted mistrust.

In subsequent episodes, Iyanla meets with a troubled young woman born in prison to a drug-addicted mother. Hours before being born, her 22-year-old father was notified he had a daughter on the way-a daughter that he was neither expecting nor sure he wanted. Lil'Karla marinated in a womb of "unwantedness" and grew up among family that she claims raised her in that same spirit, which she uses as an excuse for a lifetime's worth of bad behavior. Also, Iyanla proves the old saying "If it's not one thing, it's your mother," as she deals with two separate cases of manipulative women who will do anything in their power to control their adult children, followed by a couple who are desperately trying to save their marriage. Iyanla continues her work as she sits down with a father and his three sons - two of which he suspects are not actually his.





