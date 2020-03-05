VIDEO: Noah Schnapp Dishes on STRANGER THINGS Season Four on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Mar. 5, 2020  

Noah Schnapp teases Stranger Things Season 4 and breaks down his experience meeting his celebrity crush Zendaya at the People's Choice Awards.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

