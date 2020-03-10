VIDEO: Nick Offerman Talks About His Past as a Breakdancer on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Nick Offerman shares how things went when he tried breakdancing in his mid 30s.

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company.  The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. 

