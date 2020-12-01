Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Nick Kroll Talks About Getting Engaged on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Nick Kroll talks about how magical his wedding was.

Dec. 1, 2020  

Nick Kroll talks about how magical his wedding was, shares how Florence Pugh and Harry Styles helped him come up with THE PROPOSAL and breaks down the inspiration behind the plot for the fourth season of Big Mouth.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

