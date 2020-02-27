VIDEO: Nick Jonas Talks About His Baseball Dreams on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Feb. 27, 2020  

Nick Jonas reminisces on his day-drinking adventure with Seth and talks about joining THE VOICE as a coach and the Jonas Brothers' Las Vegas residency.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below.

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Nick Jonas Talks About His Baseball Dreams on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Perform 'Slow Train/License to Kill' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
  • VIDEO: Christopher Jackson Talks the Upcoming HAMILTON Movie
  • VIDEO: See Dan Stevens & Judi Dench in the Trailer for BLITHE SPIRIT
  • VIDEO: Watch the Promo For Episode 4 of ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST