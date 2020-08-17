VIDEO: New LOVECRAFT COUNTRY Trailer Teases an Intense Season Following Last Night's Premiere

The HBO series airs Sundays at 9pm ET/PT.

A dark, intense, and highly stylized new trailer for LOVECRAFT COUNTRY is packed with trippy visuals.

Watch the teaser below!

The teaser gives us a look at what to expect 'In the Weeks Ahead.' The Freeman family is seeking out a family birthright, but are they ready to find what their looking for? THE FAMILY legacy seems like it may be more of a curse than a blessing. One thing is for sure - real life horrors and supernatural terrors will plague them all season long.

The series follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America IN SEARCH OF his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams). This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY is executive produced by Misha Green, who also serves as showrunner, J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele, Bill Carraro, Yann Demange (who also directed Episode 1), Daniel Sackheim (who also directed Episodes 2 and 3) and David Knoller (executive producer on Episode 1); based on the novel by Matt Ruff.

Produced by afemme, Inc., Bad Robot Productions and Monkeypaw Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

