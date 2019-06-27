VIDEO: Netflix Shares TYPEWRITER Official Trailer

The legend of Bardez Villa comes to life. Typewriter premieres July 19, only on Netflix.

Watch Typewriter, Only on Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 148 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You