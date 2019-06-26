VIDEO: Netflix Shares BLACK MIRROR Clip About Casting Miley Cyrus

Jun. 26, 2019  

Nobody understands Ashley O's story better than Miley Cyrus. Watch BLACK MIRROR creator Charlie Brooker and producer Annabel Jones talk about landing the Pop star for the leading role in Season 5's Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too.

Watch Black Mirror, Only on Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 148 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



