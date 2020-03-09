VIDEO: Netflix Releases the Trailer for UNCORKED

Netflix has released the trailer for their new film Uncorked. Written and directed by Prentice Penny (Insecure), and starring Mamoudou Athie, Courtney B. Vance, and Niecy Nash, Uncorked is a hilarious and touching drama about a father and son who have to finally learn to listen to one another.

Fueled by his love for wine, Elijah enrolls in a course to become a master sommelier, an elite designation given only to a handful who are able to pass its notoriously difficult exam. It's a dream that upends the expectations of his father, Louis (Courtney B. Vance), who insists Elijah take over the popular Memphis barbeque joint that's been passed down from father to son since its inception.

Elijah struggles with the demands of school and a new relationship, while Louis wrestles with the feelings of his son rejecting THE FAMILY business until a tragedy forces both of them to slow things down.

Uncorked will be released on March 27, 2020.





