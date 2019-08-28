VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for THE SPY Starring Sacha Baron Cohen

Netflix has released the main trailer for THE SPY, starring Sacha Baron Cohen.

In the 1960s, Israeli clerk-turned-secret agent Eli Cohen goes deep undercover inside Syria on a perilous, years-long mission to spy for Mossad.

Watch the trailer below!

The series stars Emmy-nominated Sacha Baron Cohen (Who is America?) as Cohen, a man who wants nothing more than to be of service to his country, but he does his job so well that he finds it hard to strip off his double identity.

Noah Emmerich (The Americans) plays Dan Peleg, Eli's Mossad handler who tries to ease his own guilt over the sacrifices Eli makes, Hadar Ratzon Rotem (Homeland) portrays Eli's wife, Nadia, who is left to raise their family on her own and knows something isn't right about her husband's government job, and Waleed Zuaiter (Colony) plays Amin Al-Hafez, a military officer who thinks he's found the perfect ally in the undercover Cohen.

THE SPY is written and directed by Emmy-winner Gideon Raff (Prisoners of War, Homeland and Tyrant). Raff and Max Perry co-wrote episodes 3-6. The series is produced by Alain Goldman (La Vie en Rose) and Légende Films.





