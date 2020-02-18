VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for FEEL GOOD

Netflix has released the trailer for its new series Feel Good, which stars Mae Martin as Mae, a rising talent on the stand-up circuit and recovering addict whose addictive behaviors and intense romanticism dominate every single part of her life. When she meets pragmatic - but so far heterosexual - George (Charlotte Ritchie) she's smitten, and much to her surprise George feels the same. They embark on an intoxicating romance as Mae juggles relationships with her parents, fellow addicts in a drugs support group, her colleagues at the local stand up club, and most importantly tries to transform her relationship with George from an addictive one to a healthy one. But the real question is can Mae replace a toxic addiction to love with love itself. Feel Good is a deeply personal, dark but hilarious story about two young people navigating the modern-day landscape of love, addiction, and sexuality - and trying to form a meaningful and lasting connection.

Watch the trailer below!

Feel Good Creator and Star, Mae Martin said, "I'm beyond excited for people to finally see my semi-autobiographical show Feel Good. I really hope that people laugh, connect with the characters, and root for Mae and George as a couple. We tried to make a show that's funny, heartbreaking, and occasionally completely bizarre, because that's what life is like."

Feel Good stars Mae Martin as "Mae", Charlotte Ritchie as "George", Lisa Kudrow as Mae's mom "Linda", Adrian Lukis as Mae's dad "Malcolm", and Sophie Thompson as "Maggie."

Feel Good premieres on Netflix on March 19th.





