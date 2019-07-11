VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for Documentary THE GREAT HACK

Jul. 11, 2019  

Netflix has released the trailer for THE GREAT HACK, a Netflix original documentary, which will be released in select theaters and on Netflix July 24.

Updated from its Sundance debut in a new cut featuring additional interviews and footage, THE GREAT HACK uncovers the dark world of data exploitation, offering astounding access to the personal journeys of key players in the explosive Cambridge Analytica/Facebook data scandal. Award-winning filmmakers Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaim (The Square, Control Room, Startup.com) continue their tradition of exploring the seismic ripples of social media with this riveting, complex film.

Data has surpassed oil as the world's most valuable asset. It's being weaponized to wage cultural and political warfare. People everywhere are in a battle for control of our most intimate personal details. THE GREAT HACK forces us to question the origin of the information we consume daily. What do we give up when we tap that phone or keyboard and share ourselves in the digital age?

THE GREAT HACK premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and went on to screen at Sheffield Doc/Fest and AFI Docs. Directed by Amer and Noujaim, the film is produced by Geralyn Dreyfous, Judy Korin and Pedro Kos.

