VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for Documentary Short A 3 MINUTE HUG

Netflix has released the trailer for its original documentary short. A 3 Minute Hug.

On May 12, 2018, the border between El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico was opened temporarily for a breathlessly awaited reunion. On a barren embankment along the Rio Bravo, family members who had been denied asylum, deported, or separated for more than 10 years were allowed to meet at the border for a precious few minutes. Organized by the Border Network for Human Rights, the Hugs Not Walls reunification event gave over 300 separated families the opportunity to connect - to embrace, kiss, and lovingly admonish each other as only families can. Directed by Everardo González and Executive Produced by Gael Garcia Bernal, A 3 Minute Hug captures the elation and crushing heartbreak these families share in their all-too-brief moments together.

Watch the trailer below!

A 3 Minute Hug releases globally on Netflix October 28





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You