VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for BEATS Starring Anthony Anderson, Uzo Aduba

May. 14, 2019  

Netflix has released the new trailer for BEATS starring Anthony Anderson, Uzo Aduba, Emayatzy Corinealdi and directed by Chris Robinson.

Watch the trailer below!

In this coming-of-age drama, a reclusive teenage musical prodigy (Khalil Everage) forms an unlikely friendship with a down-on-his-luck high school security guard (Anthony Anderson). United by their mutual love of hip hop, they try to free each other from the demons of their past and break into the city's music scene. Directed by Chris Robinson (ATL, "The New Edition Story"), BEATS features Everage in his feature film debut and co-stars Uzo Aduba and Emayatzy Corinealdi. BEATS is the ultimate ode to Chicago's South Side, and its long history of creating music that forms the city's beating heart.

BEATS debuts onn Netflix June 19th.

