VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for BACK TO THE OUTBACK

Netflix has released the trailer for its new film, Back to the Outback! The new animated feature is set to be released on December 10.

Tired of being locked in a reptile house where humans gawk at them like they're monsters, a ragtag group of AUSTRALIA'S DEADLIEST creatures plot a daring escape from their zoo to the Outback, a place where they'll fit in without being judged for their scales and fangs.

Leading the group is Maddie (Isla Fisher), a poisonous snake with a heart of gold, who bands together with a self-assured Thorny Devil lizard Zoe (Miranda Tapsell), a lovelorn hairy spider Frank (Guy Pearce), and a sensitive scorpion Nigel (Angus Imrie). But when their nemesis - Pretty Boy (Tim Minchin), a cute but obnoxious koala - unexpectedly joins their escape, Maddie and the gang have no choice but to take him with them. So begins a hair-raising and hilarious road trip across Australia, as they are pursued by a zookeeper Chaz (Eric Bana) and his adventure-seeking mini-me (Diesel La Torraca).

Directed by Clare Knight and Harry Cripps, and also featuring the voices of Rachel House, Keith Urban, Celeste Barber, Wayne Knight, Lachlan Power, and Jacki Weaver, BACK TO THE OUTBACK is an animated adventure that proves just because something's different, doesn't mean it isn't beautiful.

Watch the trailer here: