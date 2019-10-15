VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for ARSENIO HALL: SMART & CLASSY

Actor, talk show host, producer, and comedy legend Arsenio Hall makes his Netflix comedy special debut with Smart & Classy.

Over the course of his illustrious career entertaining audiences around the world, Arsenio reflects on stand-up in today's political climate, Coming to America, winning "Celebrity Apprentice," his favorite drug, and more!

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy launches globally on Netflix on October 29, 2019.

