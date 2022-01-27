Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Releases SPACE FORCE Season Two Trailer

he new season is set to drop on February 18, 2022.

Jan. 27, 2022  

Netflix has released the trailer for season two of Space Force. The new season is set to drop on February 18, 2022.

Season 2 of Space Force picks up with General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges. Will the group come together or fall apart under the pressure...? Space Force is only human after all.

The cast includes Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang and Don Lake.

Watch the new trailer here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


