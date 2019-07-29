VIDEO: Netflix Drops GREEN FRONTIER Official Teaser

Jul. 29, 2019  

Deep in the Amazon, on the border between Brazil and Colombia, a series of bizarre deaths are investigated by a young female detective, Helena. Soon it becomes clear that the murders are not the biggest mystery...but there are some secrets that are better kept in the jungle.

Frontera Verde launches August 16, only on Netflix.

