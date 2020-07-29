VIDEO: Netflix Debuts The Official Trailer For ROB SCHNEIDER: ASIAN MOMMA, MEXICAN KIDS

The Special Premieres Globally on Netflix on August 11

Netflix has shared the first trailer for the upcoming comedy special, Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids!

Actor, director, screenwriter, and comedian Rob Schneider's first Netflix original comedy special, Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, gives viewers a look at his family and personal life through hilarious anecdotes. Ending with a surprise duet performance with his daughter, singer-songwriter Elle King, Rob talks about potty training his young daughters and his own pig potential.

Watch the trailer below!

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids premieres globally on Netflix on August 11, 2020.

