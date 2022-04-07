VIDEO: Netflix Debuts Russian Doll Season Two Trailer

Netflix has debuted the trailer for the highly-anticipated second season of Russian doll. The hit series returns to Netflix on April 20.

Set four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality's time loop together, season two of RUSSIAN DOLL will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens.

Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan's most notorious locations, the New York City subway. At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.

The Emmy-winning show returns with Lyonne serving as showrunner and executive producer, and is also executive produced by Alex Buono, Amy Poehler (Paper Kite Productions), Leslye Headland, Lilly Burns (Jax Media), Tony Hernandez (Jax Media), Dave Becky (3 Arts), Kate Arend (Paper Kite Productions), Regina Corrado, and Allison Silverman. RUSSIAN DOLL is also produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Watch the trailer for the new trailer here: