VIDEO: Netflix Debuts LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS VOLUME 3 Trailer

Netflix has debuted the trailer for Love, Death + Robots Volume 3. The new episodes will premiere on May 20. The first two volumes are now streaming on Netflix.

Emmy-winning animated anthology Love, Death + Robots returns with a third volume executive produced by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (MINDHUNTER, Mank).

Terror, imagination and beauty combine in new episodes which stretch from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention.

Watch the official teaser for the new volume here: