VIDEO: Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer Star in the Trailer for LUCE

Jun. 4, 2019  

Neon and Topic have released the trailer for LUCE a smart psychological thriller starring Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer.

Watch the trailer below!

An all-star high school athlete and accomplished debater, Luce (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) is a poster boy for the new American Dream. As are his parents (Naomi Watts and Tim Roth), who adopted him from a war-torn country a decade earlier. When Luce's teacher (Octavia Spencer) makes a shocking discovery in his locker, Luce's stellar reputation is called into question. But is he really at fault, or is Ms. Wilson preying on dangerous stereotypes?

Stacked with amazing performances and adapted from JC Lee's acclaimed play, director Julius Onah has created an intense, multi-layered and deeply entertaining look at identity in today's America.

LUCE will be released in theaters August 2, 2019.

