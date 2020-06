Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In a new sketch created by RTE, as part of their Comic Relief event, Normal People stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones reprised their roles as Connell and Marianne.

The two were joined by Andrew Scott, reprising his role as Fleabag's Hot Priest, who the couple confesses their sins to.

Watch the hilarious video below!

