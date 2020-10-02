Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Miranda July Talks About the Box of Chalk that Changed Her Life

Miranda July talks about how the punk-youth phase of her life impacted the movie Kajillionaire.

Oct. 2, 2020  

Miranda July talks about how the punk-youth phase of her life impacted the movie Kajillionaire, her monograph that was written with the help of several friends and family members and what it was like to interview Rihanna for the New York Times.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

