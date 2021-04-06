Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Milo Ventimiglia Accidentally Texted Jimmy Fallon's Wife

He accidentally texted Jimmy's wife a photo of him dressed as Evel Knievel.

Apr. 6, 2021  

Milo Ventimiglia talks about accidentally texting Jimmy's wife a photo of him dressed as Evel Knievel, his experience with Red Nose Day and what's in store for This Is Us.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

Ventimiglia is an actor best known for his Emmy-nominated role on "This Is Us." He also made waves as the star of "Heroes," and as Rory Gilmore's boyfriend Jess on "Gilmore Girls."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Milo Ventimiglia Accidentally Texted Jimmy Fallon's Wife
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Mandy Gonzalez
Mandy Gonzalez
Will Connolly
Will Connolly
Elena Ricardo
Elena Ricardo

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Lauren Kisilevsky Promoted to Senior Vice President, Disney Television Photo

Lauren Kisilevsky Promoted to Senior Vice President, Disney Television

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REBEL on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REBEL on ABC

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREYS ANATOMY on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS


More Hot Stories For You