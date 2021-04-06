VIDEO: Milo Ventimiglia Accidentally Texted Jimmy Fallon's Wife

Milo Ventimiglia talks about accidentally texting Jimmy's wife a photo of him dressed as Evel Knievel, his experience with Red Nose Day and what's in store for This Is Us.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

Ventimiglia is an actor best known for his Emmy-nominated role on "This Is Us." He also made waves as the star of "Heroes," and as Rory Gilmore's boyfriend Jess on "Gilmore Girls."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!