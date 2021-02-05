Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Michael Kiwanuka Performs 'Solid Ground' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

The song is filmed in the location Michael performed for the first time ever.

Feb. 5, 2021  

Late Late Show guest Michael Kiwanuka shares a special performance of his song "Solid Ground" filmed in the location Michael performed for the first time ever.

Watch the performance below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW with James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

VIDEO: Michael Kiwanuka Performs 'Solid Ground' on THE LATE LATE SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Actor T-Shirt
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork Mug
Married To Broadway Mug

Related Articles View More TV Stories
VIDEO: Michelle Pfeiffer Talks FRENCH EXIT on LATE NIGHT Photo

VIDEO: Michelle Pfeiffer Talks FRENCH EXIT on LATE NIGHT

VIDEO: Robin Roberts Talks About Shooting GMA from Home Photo

VIDEO: Robin Roberts Talks About Shooting GMA from Home

VIDEO: Pentatonix Perform The Lucky Ones Photo

VIDEO: Pentatonix Perform 'The Lucky Ones'

VIDEO: Jamie Dornan Talks About His Daughter on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Photo

VIDEO: Jamie Dornan Talks About His Daughter on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!


More Hot Stories For You