VIDEO: Michael B. Jordan Talks JUST MERCY on ELLEN

Michael B. Jordan talked with Ellen about his new movie "Just Mercy," and was later joined by Bryan Stevenson, the real-life activist attorney he portrays in the movie. Stevenson talked about the inequality of the criminal justice system in America, and how he felt about Michael B. Jordan being cast to play him on the big screen. Plus, Ellen and her friends at Green Dot Bank surprised him with $50,000 for his organization, the Equal Justice Initiative.

Watch the clip from "The Ellen Show" below!

