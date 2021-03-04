VIDEO: Metallica Performs 'Battery' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Metallica's album "Master of Puppets" was released 35 years ago today and had such an impact that it was added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress. We're thrilled to welcome them back to the show for this special performance of "Battery" in front of the original backdrop for their Damage, Inc Tour.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

