VIDEO: Metallica Performs 'Battery' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Metallica's album 'Master of Puppets' was released 35 years ago today.

Mar. 4, 2021  

Metallica's album "Master of Puppets" was released 35 years ago today and had such an impact that it was added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress. We're thrilled to welcome them back to the show for this special performance of "Battery" in front of the original backdrop for their Damage, Inc Tour.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

