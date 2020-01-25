VIDEO: Megyn Kelly Talks BOMBSHELL Film, the Trump Era, and More on REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER

Journalist Megyn Kelly appeared on an episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER earlier this week. Kelly joined Bill to discuss the media and political correctness in the age of Trump.

She also chatted about the film Bombshell, which told the story of sexual harassment at FOX News, and featured herself (played by Charlize Theron).

Check out the clip below!

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER has been renewed through 2020.

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Scott Carter, Sheila Griffiths, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producers, Matt Wood, TJ Baldino; associate producer, Miles Leicher; director, Paul Casey.





