VIDEO: Meghan Trainor Says She's Having a Baby on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Plus, Meghan shares how far along she is.
Meghan Trainor came by THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW to reveal-for the first time publicly-the gender of her first child with husband, Daryl Sabara-and it's a boy! Plus, Meghan shares how far along she is. Tune in to THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW on Tuesday, October 27 for the full interview with Meghan and hear all about her motherhood journey with more exclusive details!
Watch the interview below.
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
