VIDEO: Meet the Cast of THE SUICIDE SQUAD in a New Roll Call Video
The video premiered at DC FanDome.
Fans got a sneak peek at the cast of The Suicide Squad at DC FanDome last week. A new video was released featuring a "roll call" of all of the cast members.
Check it out below!
The cast includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Michael Rooker, Flula Borg, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Joaquín Cosío, and Juan Diego Botto
The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters sometime in 2021.
